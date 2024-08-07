North Yorkshire Police responds to rumours of planned protests in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has taken to social media to appeal for calm

North Yorkshire Police has taken to social media to urge people not to spread information that could contribute to community unrest.

Ongoing riots taking place across the UK have been condemned by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer who has vowed to do "whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice".

In an open statement on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough area Facebook page, the force has appealed for calm in a bid to quell rumours that a protest may take place in Scarborough.The statement, reproduced in full below, seeks to reassure residents that a united and robust policing presence is in place, it reads:

“We all have a part to play in this

“Every community across the country has likely been impacted in some way by the violent disorder witnessed over the past week.

“We are aware of circulating rumours about planned protests in Scarborough in the coming days.

“We want to reassure our communities that we have intelligence gathering systems in place and our current intelligence does not support these claims at this time.

“Disinformation is a huge driver of this appalling violence, and we know a lot of those attending these acts of violence are doing so in direct response to what they’ve read online.

“We all have a part to play in this. Please pay special attention to what you read, share, and believe from online sources.

“We’d also urge you to not add to the spread of information that could contribute to community unrest.

“The people involved in this criminality across the country do not represent the views of our communities and it has been heartening to see people coming together to support each other and their local forces.

“Please be reassured that a united and robust policing response is in place across the country, and we are doing all we can to tackle this disorder and keep you safe.

“We continue to work closely with our partners and communities to provide reassurance and key information.

“If you have any information or intelligence to share, please contact us via our website or by calling 101.

“Thank you for your support and assistance in maintaining the safety of our communities.”