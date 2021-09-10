Neville was last seen in Cayton Bay

Neville Hattersley, 52, is staying in the Cayton area on holiday and was last seen by his family at around 8am this morning (10 September) when he left his accommodation to go to a shop to buy milk.

His family raised the alarm when he did not return to his accommodation.

Police are very concerned for his safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen Neville or knows where he is now, to contact them.

He is described as white, wearing dark rimmed spectacles and was last seen wearing a blue and pink polo shirt, maroon shorts and black trainers.