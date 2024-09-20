North Yorkshire Police show their support for Scarborough Pride with quirky Facebook post

Police in Scarborough have shown their True Colours with a social media post in support of Scarborough Pride which takes place on Saturday, September 21.

“Dance, it's all I wanna do, so won't you dance? It's time for All The Lovers to Raise Your Glass and join the Pride Parade on Saturday. Whether you're a Macho Man, a Smalltown Boy, a Dancing Queen, or Grace Kelly, you will find something in Scarborough on Pride Day. The forecast is for sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. However, at about half past ten, it may be Raining Men. Pride is celebrated for many reasons. It's no longer a Forbidden Love. Acceptance, equality, and diversity are only a few. It's all about A Little Respect. People within our LBGTQ+ communities have personal stories. One of my colleagues just loves that she can openly enjoy life with her partner, without prejudice. Now, Don't Rain On My Parade and make sure you are at the Brunswick Shopping Centre for 10:30am. The organisers will Get The Party Started at around 11 am as the parade departs. Mama Ru will tell you to "Sissy That Walk," so let's not disappoint as the parade dances along Foreshore Road to The Spa. Traffic Alert! There will be temporary closures along Newborough, Eastborough, and Foreshore Road as the parade passes through. 11am - 12pm. Please be prepared for delays. This will be managed by the Council, who have worked alongside the organisers. Frankie says "Relax" However, you will find some officers from North Yorkshire Police will be in the parade. You won't find them working from 9 to 5 because they will be getting Into The Groove on their rest days to let their True Colours shine through. Our attendance at events such as Pride shows that we don't and won't tolerate discrimination without our communities. We support the diversity within our communities and our own organisation. We will have officers on duty, patrolling the area throughout the day. Don't worry, we won't be in a Fast Car, if you feel like you Want To Break Free, or a little Hung Up, then pop over for a chat. If you have been in a Bad Romance or you have to keep a Poker Face, you can chat with our officers about domestic violence. We also have our Hate Crime Team inside the spa venue, nestled amongst the marketplace! You are welcome to pop by and have a chat, whether you need some support or want to find information. If you feel like a Firework and you just gotta ignite the light and let it shine, pop along to the wellbeing area for a time out in a safe zone. Neurodivergent members of the community need not worry. Keep a look out for Kay, or ask any of the staff to find her, as she will have earbuds or ear defenders to assist with noise reduction. The event is free. It is run and organised by people, living and working in our communities, for our communities and the surrounding area. You don't have to have been Born This Way, or part of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate. Feel free to enjoy what the day brings. Speaking of which, I forgot to mention lots of headline acts, including Ru Paul's Drag Race star Tia Kofi. Head over to Scarborough Pride's Facebook page for a who's who! I hope those attending on Saturday will have a safe and enjoyable day. I will be out n about amongst the crowd... if I shout "Padam" - you know what to do!”