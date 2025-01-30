North Yorkshire Police warning to dog owners after attack leaves sheep seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dog owners are being reminded by North Yorkshire Police to ensure their pets are kept on a lead after attack on a sheep resulted in the animal being seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this case, at around midday on Sunday 26 January, two dogs were seen running loose at the Cod Beck “sheep wash” car park near Osmotherley, scattering the livestock that were present then one of them attacked and seriously injured a sheep.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident – they are also reminding dog owners of their responsibility to keep their dog on a lead where there is livestock and that sheep worrying is a criminal offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog that attacked the sheep is described as a light brown coloured crossbreed.

The sheep was left seriously injured after being attacked by a dog near Osmotherley.

Police are appealing to the owner of the dogs to come forward along with anyone who was in the area of the “sheep wash” on Sunday morning / afternoon and saw the incident or the two dogs running around, or has any dashcam footage of the dogs or their owner.

If you can help the investigation, email [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for PC Nixon-Longstaff.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please quote reference 12250015506 when passing on information.

A spokesman for the police force added: “Our thanks go the member of the public who intervened in the attack and tried to get the dog off the sheep with a stick.

“At this time of year in particular, many sheep are pregnant with lambs and even if your dog does not touch them, the stress of being chased can cause serious harm to the sheep and their unborn lambs.”

Advice for dog owners

- You must ensure a field or area has no livestock or wild animals in it before letting your dog off lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- It’s the law to keep your dog is under control in an area where there are livestock or wild animals.

- Be particularly vigilant during lambing season and always keep dogs on a lead during this time.

- Don't allow people who may not be confident in doing so or may not have full control over the animal to walk your dog.

- Remember where there may be no livestock in a field one day, the same location could be full of animals the next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If you live in or near a farming area, you must make sure your dog cannot escape from your property, as it may find its way onto land containing livestock.

- In certain circumstances a farmer is entitled to shoot your dog if it is attacking their livestock.