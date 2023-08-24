North Yorkshire Police will join a national road safety operation over the bank holiday weekend

North Yorkshire Police is set to join the National Police Chiefs' Council weekend of action on motorcycle safety.

The operation will run across this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The northern forces will work alongside forces in the south of the country as well as key partners which include BikeSafe and National Highways to promote the operation’s key message which is “Reducing the Risk - Improving the Ride”.

North Yorkshire Police’s Head of Specialist Operations, Superintendent Alex Butterfield, commented: “We’re building on the success of the previous operation in May to make the roads safer for all users across the August bank holiday weekend.

“The partnership working is key to the success of this operation as we know that so many motorcyclists travel between different counties.

“Everyone has the right to travel on the road safely. We believe that no one should be killed or seriously injured as a consequence of using our road network and we will continue to work together to prevent harm and make our communities safer.”

Motorcyclists represent almost a quarter of fatal or serious injury collisions in the UK, despite making up three per cent of vehicles on the roads, showing just how risky motorcycling can be.

Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the roads continues to be the priority, however police forces cannot achieve this solely through policing the roads.

All road users have a responsibility to use the road network both legally and safely.

Engagement is key for the police to understand riders’ behaviour when it comes to riding on the road network.

This bank holiday weekend officers will be out on the road network speaking to people of all ages and riding ability to further understand what needs to be achieved to improve road safety.

The operation’s priority is to reduce the number of casualties on the roads, and motorcyclists are some of the most vulnerable road users featuring disproportionately in road collisions in the UK.

This operation provides the police and partner agencies the opportunity to remind all road users on how to behave and act responsibly on the roads.

Across the weekend North Yorkshire Police will use its H2 Kawasaki unmarked motorbike for engagement and enforcement.