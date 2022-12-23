North Yorkshire ‘reboot scheme’ needs more devices to meet demand

The Reboot initiative was established last year to help those left isolated by the Covid-19 pandemic get online to stay in contact with others during lockdowns.

It is hoped residents who have received new devices at Christmas may want to donate their old models to help others.

North Yorkshire County Council’s stronger communities team worked with partners including schools, libraries, businesses, charities and volunteers to bring the Reboot idea to life.

The initiative in North Yorkshire hopes to get more residents online with unwanted devices has proved so popular it has a waiting list – with an appeal now launched for more donations.

It proved so successful it has remained in place, with the opportunity for individuals or organisations to donate laptops, tablets and other devices they no longer need.

They are renovated and distributed among people who have not had, but would benefit from, online communication.

Hundreds of devices have gone to school pupils learning at home and many more have been distributed among the socially isolated.

But there are now people waiting for suitable devices to become available and there is an expectation demand may grow further.

North Yorkshire County Council are supporting the drive to find more devices, with the authority donating 50 which became surplus to requirement.

Christmas is an ideal time for those who acquire new devices as gifts to ensure their existing models remain in productive use by donating them to the Reboot scheme.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr David Chance, said: “Reboot North Yorkshire was a great success when it was introduced and was well supported by both individuals and larger organisations.

“That success has been down to the generosity of those who have made donations and as it is clear there is still a demand to be met, we are making a fresh appeal for help.

“If people have upgraded their computer equipment, they can help others by donating the devices they no longer need.”

It is requested that items being donated are no more than five years old and that they are restored to factory settings before being handed over, which removes personal information.

