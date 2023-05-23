North Yorkshire Rural Task Force officers spend training day on animal legislation

The team had help with their training from the RSPCA, Dalby Forest and North Yorkshire Police’s Crime Scene Investigation department to help them train on various issues.

These included key legislation in the Animal Welfare Act, illegal snaring and trapping of animals, evidence recovery, and crime scene management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “ A big thank you to the RSPCA and Dalby Forest for helping to train our Rural Task Force.

"We are fortunate enough to police this beautiful rural county - but that does bring with it wildlife and rural crime. "

“We are fortunate enough to police this beautiful rural county - but that does bring with it wildlife and rural crime.

“Training inputs like today's are vitally important, and provide the team with the knowledge and tools needed to carry out their role effectively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad