North Yorkshire Rural Task Force officers spend training day on animal legislation

Officers part of the North Yorkshire Police Rural Task Force have spent a day training in key animal legislation.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd May 2023
Updated 23rd May 2023, 18:37 BST

The team had help with their training from the RSPCA, Dalby Forest and North Yorkshire Police’s Crime Scene Investigation department to help them train on various issues.

These included key legislation in the Animal Welfare Act, illegal snaring and trapping of animals, evidence recovery, and crime scene management.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “ A big thank you to the RSPCA and Dalby Forest for helping to train our Rural Task Force.

"We are fortunate enough to police this beautiful rural county - but that does bring with it wildlife and rural crime. ""We are fortunate enough to police this beautiful rural county - but that does bring with it wildlife and rural crime. "
“Training inputs like today's are vitally important, and provide the team with the knowledge and tools needed to carry out their role effectively.”

