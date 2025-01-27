North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard to unveil major restoration of historic interiors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Castle Howard’s 21st Century Renaissance will open to the public this spring following a major renovation of its historic interiors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will include the unveiling of its lost Tapestry Drawing Room which has been restored to its original 18th Century splendour for the first time since a devastating fire in 1940.

There will also be the opportunity to see the renovated Long Gallery and Grand Staircase and a complete rehang and redisplay of Castle Howard’s collection of paintings, sculptures and tapestries, opening prior to the 300th anniversary of Sir John Vanbrugh’s death in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A devastating fire in 1940 destroyed the dome and more than 20 rooms in the house while it was being used as a girls’ school during the Second World War.

Restoration of The Octagon in the Long Galley, Castle Howard. picture: Charlotte Graham

Upon his return from war, George Howard decided to keep the house and estate in family ownership and he embarked on the restoration of the house, which in 1952 opened to the public.

He restored the dome in 1962, and the filming of Brideshead Revisited two decades later enabled the reconstruction of the Garden Hall and New Library.

The restoration work is being continued by the present generation of custodians, Nicholas and Victoria Howard, with work led by architect Francis Terry and designers Remy Renzullo and Alec Cobbe.

The Tapestry Drawing Room

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restoration of the Grand Staircase. picture by Tom Arbor.

The Tapestry Drawing Room was gutted by the fire of 1940 and has remained a shell ever since.

From April , visitors will be able to see the fully restored and redecorated space, with the tapestries that originally hung in the room returned to their original positions.

The four tapestries were woven for the room in 1706 by John Vanderbank and depict The Four Seasons in scenes taken from the work of David Teniers.

The Grand Staircase

A photo of the 1940s fire at Castle Howard. picture: Yorkshire Post.

The Grand Staircase was created in the 1870s and today continues to provide an impressive first impression for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the re-hang, visitors will immediately be introduced to the Grand Tour history of the house, with antique sculptures and artefacts collected by the 4th and 5th Earls on their travels, displayed alongside a series of newly acquired plaster casts and busts.

The Long Gallery

The Long Gallery will once more become a great showcase of Castle Howard’s art collection.

It will contain Italian and Grand Tour paintings, including the noted Pannini capriccios of Rome commissioned by the 4th Earl, counterbalanced with 18th Century views of Castle Howard.

Portraits of previous generations of the Howard family, including works by Kneller, Lely and Hoppner, will be displayed throughout the gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas and Victoria Howard said: “Every one of the nine generations who have lived in Castle Howard has enjoyed dancing with its particular aesthetic – and we are no exception.

"From its inception 325 years ago, it has been a vivacious house, demanding lively evolution.

"During all that time it has managed to achieve the duality of being both a family home and a place at which to marvel.

"The re-creation of the Tapestry Drawing Room is at the centre of our contemporary evolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The evisceration of more than 20 rooms in the 1940 fire had the silver lining of once more allowing us to step into the creative process here.

"We have re-purposed, re-hung, and re-decorated, re-vivifying the house that has refused to die.”