North Yorkshire Water Park extends opening hours for one week - here's what you need to know

North Yorkshire Water Park is combatting those back-to-school blues by offering families a chance to extend the summer and have more fun in the sun.

The adventure park has extended its opening hours to give adrenaline junkies an extra fix, with a whole host of popular activities now available to book between Monday, September 4 and Friday, September 8.

The 250m zipline, exciting Climbing Wall and challenging Puzzle Rooms will now be available to book in the mornings from 10am to 1pm, whilst the popular Wipeout Aqua Park, Splash Kingdom, Stand-Up Paddleboarding, Kayaking and Wakeboarding will be open from 1pm to 6pm all week long.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’ve had such an action-packed summer here at the water park, and we didn’t want it to end.

“We’re delighted to be keeping the park open for longer and allowing everyone to squeeze the most out of what’s left of summer.

“The café will also be open, allowing guests to use their savings on some sweet or savoury treats after working up an appetite.”

Not only will the activities be available for guests to enjoy for an additional week, but the waterpark is also offering an exclusive 20% discount on all activities booked for that week.

The discount is now live and available for thrill-seekers to take advantage of.

Mr Davies added: “We thought the 20% discount would make for a great treat for those that are heading back for the first week of school but also a great opportunity for others to come and try multiple activities rather than having to pick just one.”

Customers simply need to choose their preferred activities and used the discount code ‘SEPT20’ when checking out on the website to receive a 20% discount on all activities taking place between September 4 and September 8.