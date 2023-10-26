North Yorkshire Water Park near Scarborough launches new escape room in time for October half-term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Accommodating up to eight players, the themed Escape Room consists of a variety of tasks that have been designed to test problem solving abilities and perception to uncover the clues and crack the codes to work their way to freedom – with only 60 minutes to solve all of the clues and be victorious.

The new attraction pays homage to the Wykeham water park’s history, which previously served as an RAF base between 1918 and 1919, utilising authentic props and effects to transport guests into a war-time operations bunker.

Launching on Saturday October 28, the Escape Room has been designed with all age groups and abilities in mind, with some more family-friendly challenges allowing everyone to get involved, but also boasts some conundrums that will test even the most skilled escape room professionals.

Following the launch of North Yorkshire Water Park’s popular Puzzle Rooms in April this year, the new Escape Room offers a more challenging way for guests to put their problem-solving abilities to the test.

The new activity launch marks a significant step in North Yorkshire Water Park’s ongoing expansion plans to offer an array of land-based attractions, with development of its new Adventure Woodland area set to launch later in the year.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing the launch of our brand-new Escape Room and offer another exciting activity for family and friends to enjoy.

"The Escape Room plays a huge role in our ongoing expansion plans as we offer more land-based activities, ensuring everyone can get involved.

“We’ve taken a lot of time to decorate the room with authentic styled props to really immerse players in the activity, whilst staying true to our history as a former RAF base.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to try and crack the code and break free!”

The Escape Room sits alongside firm favourites such as the AquaParks, Stand-Up Paddleboarding, Zipline and Wakeboarding.