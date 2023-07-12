North Yorkshire Water Park near Scarborough launches Schools Out Splash About event

From Monday July 17 to Thursday July 20, prepare to embark on an adventure at the Wykeham-based attraction’s School's Out Splash About event.

Be part of the action at 4.30pm each day as the Wipeout AquaPark course opens its doors – this is your chance to bid farewell to the school year in the most thrilling and unforgettable way imaginable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race against your friends, challenge your limits and work together to conquer the AquaPark in record time.

North Yorkshire Water Park is hosting Schools Out Splash About.

Whether you're a seasoned AquaPark enthusiast or new to the scene, this is an absolute must-do for your summer bucket list.

The Wipeout course has undergone a radical transformation for 2023 and has a fresh new look, with four challenging new obstacles to put visitors to the test.

From an extended lateral-climbing obstacle course to an audacious anvil-shaped jumping platform, this revamped equipment is a must-try for thrill-seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there are currently offers you can take advantage of – visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk for more.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “Following a long year of studying and working hard at school, this is the time of the year where young people want to let off some steam and enjoy the warm weather.

“To help facilitate that in a fun and safe way, we’re delighted to be putting on this offer to kickstart the summer holidays in style!