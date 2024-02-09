North Yorkshire Water Park reopens for February half term

Scarborough’s much-loved outdoor attraction North Yorkshire Water Park is kickstarting 2024 in style, with a wide selection of popular land-based attractions reopening just in time for the February half term.

Whether you’re chasing an adrenaline fix or simply looking to enjoy quality time with the family in the great outdoors, North Yorkshire Water Park has a wide range of activities to suit all ages and abilities.

From Saturday, February 10, North Yorkshire Water Park will offer a selection of thrilling activities to help families and friends make the most of the school holidays.

Create unforgettable adventures and experience the thrills of Zip Lines, Archey, Axe Throwing, Puzzle Rooms, and the recently launched Escape Room – whether you are looking to develop your problem-solving skills, challenge yourself to learn something new, or simply want to take in the beautiful lakeside views, there’s an activity to suit everyone.

Celebrating its second birthday this February and perfect for those who prefer land-based activities, North Yorkshire Water Park is home to a 13-metre-high tower with two climbing walls and two 250m long ziplines, where thrill seekers can take a breath-taking descent across the lake whilst absorbing the stunning views.

Looking for something more relaxing? Guests can take a leisurely stroll, jog, or cycle along the 2.5km all-terrain gravelled track which stretches around the main water sports lake.

All this adventure can work up quite an appetite, so visitors can refuel and enjoy refreshments at the Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park, which boasts spectacular views across the adjoining water sports lake and beyond, serving a range of hot and cold beverages, along with delicious snacks.

In addition to this, the park has launched a new Valentine’s package, perfect for adventure seeking couples, which includes a Cupid’s Archery session followed by a special afternoon tea at the café.

This modern take on the traditional afternoon tea includes mini burger sliders, mozzarella dippers, halloumi fries, chicken goujons, rustic fries and more.

This tasty offer is available for just £25 per person, from 10th February to 18th February, with the option to upgrade your package to include a beer, lager or prosecco.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, commented “We can’t wait to welcome back guests and adventure seekers to the park this February half-term. As well as the family favourite activities such as the ziplines, puzzle rooms and escape room, we’ve also got a few other surprises that guests can enjoy – let’s just say that it’ll involve even more adventure.

"The February half term holidays provide the perfect opportunity for friends, families and couples to come together and enjoy some quality time together, doing activities that will bring them even closer together and challenge their teamwork and problem solving skills whilst guaranteeing fun and adventure.”