North Yorkshire pledges to support people of Ukraine in fight against Russian invasion

The county council is currently going through all investments, contracts and procurement arrangements to ensure it is not trading with Russian companies and will take immediate action to end contracts if necessary.

County Cllr Carl Les, North Yorkshire’s Leader, said: "We stand ready to do whatever is necessary to help Ukrainians in this war and to cut any ties we may have with Russia.

“We do not believe we have such contracts, but we are going through our procurement records with a fine toothcomb.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire County Council leader Carl Les.

“The Russian people are not our enemy nor are all their businesses, but they must be made to realise the damage that their leader and his self-serving regime are inflicting, foremost on the independent sovereign state of Ukraine, but also on the world and on themselves.

"They have the ability to stop this illegal aggression.

“We are also ready in North Yorkshire to provide welcome for people from Ukraine, as we have done for Syrian and Afghan refugees, and await details of the arrangements from the UK Government to do whatever is needed.”

The county council says it also stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians living in North Yorkshire and with all residents and staff with friends and family living in Ukraine.

“We will be working with all our partners across the region and nationally in the most effective way we can to support our people who are affected by this unprovoked Russian aggression and the atrocities we are currently witnessing,” said Cllr Les.

“We also understand that many people want to help immediately and centres have been set up to receive donations of goods and clothing.

“We are also encouraging individuals to support the emergency appeals established by recognised agencies such as the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, UNICEF and Red Cross.