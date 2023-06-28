Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive will meet on Tuesday, July 4, when they will be asked to accept the cash from the Rural England Prosperity Fund, which aims to support local businesses, communities and place.

The scheme, which was set up to follow last year’s launch of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, provides 100 per cent funding for rural communities. North Yorkshire Council received its £5.4 million offer for the next two years after submitting its Rural England Prosperity Fund Investment Plan. This is the largest amount awarded to any local authority in the country.

The council intends to split the allocation in two – using £2.7 million to support local businesses and a further £2.7 million for communities and places. It would set up a £1.5 million grant schemes for micro and small businesses, use £600,000 scheme to help grow the social economy and supporting innovation, and allocate £600,000 to develop and promote the visitor economy.

There would also be £467,000 in grant aid for community groups, £400,000 to improve green spaces, £333,000 for the local heritage offer, £333,000 for arts, culture and heritage activities, £717,000 to boost recycling, and £467,000 for volunteering and social action projects.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “This funding represents a significant opportunity for our rural communities. It is the largest amount allocated to any council in the country as part of the Government’s overall Levelling Up programme.