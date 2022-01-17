Northern Lights seen off Whitby: photographer captures these spectacular images

The Aurora Borealis made a spectacular appearance off the coast of Whitby.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:46 pm

Perseverence paid off for Whitby photographer, Chris Evans, who braved the cold for several hours on Friday January 14 to land the amazing pictures.

"I was out that night from about 9.30pm until about 1am," he said.

"I've been wanting to get those pictures for few years with the gear I now have."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chris Evans captured this image of the Northern Lights off Whitby, seen here beyond the town's twin piers.

Not commonly seen this far south, the Aurora Borealis - or Northern Lights - are caused by solar storms on the sun's surface which give out huge clouds of electrically charged particles.

Did you capture any images of the Northern Lights?

Email [email protected] with your pictures.

The Aurora Borealis seen off the coast of Whitby, photographed by Chris Evans.
WhitbyEmail