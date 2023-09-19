Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Randle, of Aislaby, who took the picture at around 12.30am on September 12, had an aurora alert on his phone and set off to see if he could see the lights.

Richard, who took this photo from the clifftop by St Mary’s Churchyard in Whitby, said: "It was a bit of luck – I hadn’t planned to go up that evening but at around 11.30pm, I got a notification on my app to say there was strong auroral activity and thought it was probably worth it.

"I got in the car, rushed there and set up and there was quite strong activity for around 20 minutes.”

Richard Randle captured this image of the Aurora Borealis off the coast of Whitby.

Richard, who is a member of Whitby and District Astronomical Society, added: “The best time to see them is when there is no moon.”