Northern Powergrid issues warning to parents along East Coast about the dangers of electricity ahead of the summer holidays

Northern Powergrid is promoting its safety animation in a bid to ask parents and guardians across the region to spend time with their children reminding them of the importance of not going near electricity infrastructure.

The company powers everyday life for eight million people across 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

The electricity distributor has already reached out to thousands of people with its digital safety animation which has been seen more than 370,000 times on social media.

Go to tinyurl.com/sf6bamku to watch the animated safety presentation.

The animation encourages people to take a few moments to educate the young people in their lives about the importance of not climbing poles and pylons, going into electricity substations or fishing or flying kites or drones near overhead power lines.

The presentation helps parents keep their children entertained while spreading vital safety messages.

It can also helpful for any teachers preparing for the return to school as it provides a free resource to talk to children about electricity, how it is made, how it gets to their home and electricity safety.

Gareth Pearson, head of health, safety and training at Northern Powergrid, said: “With summer firmly here and youngsters heading out and enjoying the light nights, staying safe remains key. We want children living in our area to understand the importance of staying away from power network equipment.

“We’re encouraging parents and guardians to sit down with the young people in their life to watch our animation and chat about the potential hazards and what they should do if they see anything hanging from our power lines or a ball goes into a substation. It takes less than two minutes to view the animation but it could make a real difference in starting an important safety conversation that can help save lives.

“It’s vital that youngsters know not to try and retrieve any items themselves as this is extremely dangerous.”

To find out more about the free resources available to help teach young people about electricity and electricity safety visit northernpowergrid.com/education.

