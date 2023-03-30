Northern Trains urge women to apply for drivers jobs - could it be you?

To mark the end of Women’s History Month, which is held in March, Northern has released a video calling for more female applicants.

Tricia Williams chief operating officer at Northern said: “We have hundreds of train drivers in our business but less than 10 per cent are women - we want to change that.

“Driving trains is for everyone whether you’re just starting out in your career, a working parent or are looking for a career change.

Train operator Northern are calling on women to apply for driver jobs.

“Northern is a great place to work for everyone and our aim is to create a culture where people feel value and included.”

Successful applicants will receive training and development, which will lead to qualifications and a “good salary” with long-term employment and security.

Emma Chester, one of Northern’s newest driver recruits said: “As a young person, it can be hard to pick the right career. I wanted to get into a job that had long term prospects, a good salary and a place where I could train while I worked.

“No one really talked about the railway when I was in school, but I always knew I wanted to do something a little bit different. Joining the railway has been the best decision I've ever made.”

Northern has had previous applicants with a background in policing, education and healthcare.

Meanwhile, Katy Grant used to sell phones and gadgets but changed careers to become a driver as she wanted to try something new.

Katy said: “After 18 months of good quality training, I’m now fully qualified. Sometimes change is the best thing that can happen to you.”