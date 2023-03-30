Northern Trains urge women to apply for drivers jobs - could it be you?
The train operator Northern is calling for more women to apply to be drivers along its network of 3,000km of track.
To mark the end of Women’s History Month, which is held in March, Northern has released a video calling for more female applicants.
Tricia Williams chief operating officer at Northern said: “We have hundreds of train drivers in our business but less than 10 per cent are women - we want to change that.
“Driving trains is for everyone whether you’re just starting out in your career, a working parent or are looking for a career change.
“Northern is a great place to work for everyone and our aim is to create a culture where people feel value and included.”
Successful applicants will receive training and development, which will lead to qualifications and a “good salary” with long-term employment and security.
Emma Chester, one of Northern’s newest driver recruits said: “As a young person, it can be hard to pick the right career. I wanted to get into a job that had long term prospects, a good salary and a place where I could train while I worked.
“No one really talked about the railway when I was in school, but I always knew I wanted to do something a little bit different. Joining the railway has been the best decision I've ever made.”
Northern has had previous applicants with a background in policing, education and healthcare.
Meanwhile, Katy Grant used to sell phones and gadgets but changed careers to become a driver as she wanted to try something new.
Katy said: “After 18 months of good quality training, I’m now fully qualified. Sometimes change is the best thing that can happen to you.”
Northern operates more than 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.