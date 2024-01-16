News you can trust since 1882
Northern trains will not run for a week between Bridlington and Scarborough due to engineering works

Network Rail have announced that scheduled engineering work in February will stop all Northern train services between Scarborough and Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:44 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 12:53 GMT
The engineering work will close train lines from February 3 until February 9. Photo: James Hardisty.
The engineering work will close train lines from February 3 until February 9. Photo: James Hardisty.

Engineering work is taking place between Beverley and Hunmanby which will close all lines.

The Northern route between Sheffield, York, Hull, Bridlington and Scarborough will be affected.

All train services will start and terminate at Beverley station.

Rail replacement buses will be used in place of trains between Beverley, Bridlington and Scarborough from Saturday, February 3 to Friday, February 9

A different timetable operates when rail replacement services are in use, and journeys may take longer than usual.

Rail replacement bus users will need a valid train ticket and all services will display the destination, train company name and rail replacement wording.

Those with a disability will have alternate travel options available to them, such as a taxi, minibus, bus, coach, or a diverted journey. These options are limited by the suppliers available at the time of the journey

Visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/engineering-works/beverley-and-hunmanby-20240203/ for more information.

