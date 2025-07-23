Northern wins award for its 'outstanding commitment' to former military personnel
The train operator employs hundreds of people who have previously worked in the military or currently serve as reservists, putting their skills and experience to use in a wide range of roles.
To recognise its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has presented Northern with the Gold Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Award.
In a letter, the MoD said the operator offers a “home away from home” to those transitioning into civilian careers, working to ensure they become valued members of staff.
It said Northern has strong ties with the Armed Forces and has been actively involved in recruiting events at military bases including Catterick Garrison.
The operator was also recognised for managing and protecting significant war memorials across the North of England, including the First World War memorial that was recently relocated from Newton Heath TrainCare Centre to Bury Transport Museum.
Tricia Williams, Northern’s managing director, said: “People who have served in the military have so much to offer and that’s why we encourage them to consider joining the railway and becoming part of another close-knit team.
“Speaking to staff who have served in the Armed Forces or as a reservist, I am always impressed by their work ethic, discipline and determination to get the job done.
“We know leaving the military and starting a new career as a civilian can be difficult, but we are here to help them make that adjustment.”
Paddy Hodgson is chair of Northern’s Armed Forces Group, which connects and supports staff who have previously served in the military.
Mr Hodgson said: “I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication as this has been a real team effort across the business.
"Collaborative support between the Armed Forces Group committee, its champions and volunteers, and the director group has made this fantastic achievement possible.”
Those who have left or are in the process of leaving the military and are looking to put their skills and experience to use on the railway, register for job alerts on the Northern website at: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/careers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.