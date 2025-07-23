Northern wins award for its 'outstanding commitment' to former military personnel

The Armed Forces community, The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has presented Northern with the Gold Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Award. Credit: Northern.

Northern has been praised for its “outstanding commitment” to supporting people who have served in the Armed Forces.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train operator employs hundreds of people who have previously worked in the military or currently serve as reservists, putting their skills and experience to use in a wide range of roles.

To recognise its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has presented Northern with the Gold Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter, the MoD said the operator offers a “home away from home” to those transitioning into civilian careers, working to ensure they become valued members of staff.

It said Northern has strong ties with the Armed Forces and has been actively involved in recruiting events at military bases including Catterick Garrison.

The operator was also recognised for managing and protecting significant war memorials across the North of England, including the First World War memorial that was recently relocated from Newton Heath TrainCare Centre to Bury Transport Museum.

Tricia Williams, Northern’s managing director, said: “People who have served in the military have so much to offer and that’s why we encourage them to consider joining the railway and becoming part of another close-knit team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Speaking to staff who have served in the Armed Forces or as a reservist, I am always impressed by their work ethic, discipline and determination to get the job done.

“We know leaving the military and starting a new career as a civilian can be difficult, but we are here to help them make that adjustment.”

Paddy Hodgson is chair of Northern’s Armed Forces Group, which connects and supports staff who have previously served in the military.

Mr Hodgson said: “I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication as this has been a real team effort across the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Collaborative support between the Armed Forces Group committee, its champions and volunteers, and the director group has made this fantastic achievement possible.”

Those who have left or are in the process of leaving the military and are looking to put their skills and experience to use on the railway, register for job alerts on the Northern website at: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/careers