News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Northern Young Farmer of Year finalist to speak at Whitby group meeting

A Northern Young Farmer of the Year finalist will be speaking at the next meeting of the Whitby Dairy Discussion Group.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:54 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 12:43 GMT
Northern Young Farmer of the Year finalist Andrew Langthorne.Northern Young Farmer of the Year finalist Andrew Langthorne.
Northern Young Farmer of the Year finalist Andrew Langthorne.

Andrew Langthorne, who was a finalist in the competition last year, will be telling the group on Monday March, 11, about his family’s buffalo farming business based near Northallerton.

His parents began farming water buffalo in 1997 after Andrew was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and was unable to drink cows milk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The award-winning, family-run business expanded in 2000 to create a farm shop to satisfy a wide range of tastes and cultures.

Most Popular

Today, the family has around 300 buffalo which are bred for meat, plus a mixture of other animals including various cattle, deer, goats, pigs and sheep.

The group meeting is on at Sneaton Castle and is due to get under way at 7.45pm.

New members are always welcome.

Contact Secretary Joyce Stangoe on 07868 956919 for further information.

Related topics:WhitbyNorthallerton