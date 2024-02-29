Northern Young Farmer of Year finalist to speak at Whitby group meeting
Andrew Langthorne, who was a finalist in the competition last year, will be telling the group on Monday March, 11, about his family’s buffalo farming business based near Northallerton.
His parents began farming water buffalo in 1997 after Andrew was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and was unable to drink cows milk.
The award-winning, family-run business expanded in 2000 to create a farm shop to satisfy a wide range of tastes and cultures.
Today, the family has around 300 buffalo which are bred for meat, plus a mixture of other animals including various cattle, deer, goats, pigs and sheep.
The group meeting is on at Sneaton Castle and is due to get under way at 7.45pm.
New members are always welcome.
Contact Secretary Joyce Stangoe on 07868 956919 for further information.