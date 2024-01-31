Norton care home take residents to visit bowling club for annual meal for the elderly

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Rivermead care home in Norton visited Norton Bowling Club where they all enjoyed taking part in the annual meal for the elderly.

Norton Town Council organised this for the community and staff and residets were invited to join.

Residents and staff had a brilliant time enjoying the hustle and bustle and interacting with the community and enjoyed a pork dinner followed by apple crumble or trifle as a pudding.

General Manager, Sarah Jackson said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit places such as Norton Bowling Club and engaging with the community, it makes us so happy to be able to access venues like this. It has been a fantastic afternoon/evening and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”

Bernard, resident at Rivermead Care Home said: “We have all had the most wonderful time visiting the Bowling Club, It is so lovely to be able to visit places like this and soak up the atmosphere. I especially liked the pork dinner and apple crumble.”

Their varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Rivermead Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Rivermead provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.