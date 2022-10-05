Norton skatepark reopens after campaign to save the halfpipe

Norton skatepark has reopened after an 8 month campaign to save the halfpipe.

The Rescue the Ramp campaign was launched to restore Norton skatepark's halfpipe to its former glory.

The campaign was supported by world renowned action sports athletes including skateboarder Tony Hawk and BMX professional Jamie Bestwick.

At the reopening event, over 400 action sports fans and athletes of all abilities, ages and genders travelled to Norton.

Event goers came from London, Blackpool, Scotland, and Wales, and included professional skateboarder Alex Griffiths.

On the day there were BMX, skateboarding, inline and scooter competitions and demonstrations along with live music.

Organiser Ryan Swain, from the Rescue the Ramp campaign, said: "It was the perfect event after the campaign.

“For me personally it was unbelievable - to see the talent turn out from all over and the facility used as it is intended was amazing.”

He added that “unbelievable talent” was showcased at Norton, with few holding back during “best trick” competitions.

Local skater Jacob took the win for best trick on the 12-foot vert ramp with a kickflip and grab combination.

There was also a double backflip attempt by one of the BMX riders.

Trophies and prizes were given out from the event's sponsors which included Dragon Energy UK, Vans Shoes, and skateboard and apparel company, Liberalis Skateboards.

Live music came from Ninebanks, a pop punk band from Sunderland, The Juri Juices, a rock/pop band from Malton, and DJ Mike Jefferson, who played throughout the day.