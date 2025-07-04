'Not your average lung cancer victim': Scarborough man delivers powerful message to Downing Street

Sean Kelly outside 10 Downing Street

A Scarborough lung cancer patient has visited Downing Street to help the Roy Castle Foundation deliver a vital message.

Sean Kelly, 58, is well known in the Scarborough sports and business community, last year he represented England over the marathon distance for his age category,

On Wednesday, June 25, he joined people from across the lung cancer community to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and deliver a clear and vital message to 10 Downing Street: Safeguard lung cancer screening and continue to save lives – now and for generations to come.

Sean, who lives on Lady Edith’s Crescent, describes himself as ‘not your average lung cancer victim’ and while his prognosis is bleak, he is doing everything he can to remain positive in the hope that he will be ready, should the ‘miracle’ cure materialise.

Sean representing England

He will be a familiar face to people in and around Scarborough, he grew up in the town and attended Graham School. He’s married to wife Julie and the couple had two children who are both in their 30s.

Sean started running to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust after a close family member was diagnosed with Leukaemia, and to date, he has raised £50,000 for the trust.

In November 2024, Sean began to notice that he was having breathing problems.

A couple of weeks later, Sean and Julie went on holiday to Thailand.

Sean with wife Julie

When they returned they went down to watch the events on the beach on Boxing Day, “Afterwards, we walked up to the castle, by the time we got there I couldn’t breathe,” he said.

“I was referred to the asthma clinic, and my first clue there was something wrong came when I was sent for a CT scan.

“It was at Castle Hill in Hull that I received my final diagnosis - aggressive Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer that has metastasized.

“My prognosis back in February was 10 to 12 months.

"Not your average lung cancer victim" - Sean Kelly

“It came as a shock. I'm only 5’6” - super fit - I don’t fit the criteria of someone who has lung cancer.”

Initially Sean was treated with immunotherapy with chemotherapy and then radiotherapy.

However, the cancer had spread to his brain - and Sean had two brain seizures.

Sean said: “I got through the first four chemo sessions, and have been told that by September I will have had as much chemo as they can give and that I should feel more comfortable.

“Eventually you have to make a decision, do you want more life, or more chemo?

“My job for now is to take the tablets, take the treatment, so I’m in the best physical shape for the next challenge.

“Every day a new thing comes along, so if the miracle cure comes out, I’ll be ready for it. I’ve still got a lot of living to do.”

“When I got poorly, I was given a business card for the Roy Castle Foundation.

“I got in touch with them and told them about myself.

“I’ve done a couple of articles with them and a podcast. I’ve built a nice relationship with the charity.

“Then, I received an email inviting me to Downing Street for the 35th Anniversary of the Roy Castle Foundation - you don’t expect an invitation to Downing Street.”

The charity is pressing for early screening of lung cancer.

“Early screening is really important - the pain relief patches I have cost £100 per day - chemo costs £1,000s each time - all just to keep me alive.

“How much benefit would it be to everyone to have an earlier diagnosis?”

The visit to Downing Street gave Sean the opportunity to talk about these things: “I’m not your average looking Lung Cancer patient,” he said: “I’ve not smoked for 30 years - I eat healthily.

“The whole thing was very emotional - I knew I was a stooge, someone that could deliver a message: ‘Hi, I’m Sean, I’m a new patient - there was no screening available for me.’

“But there should have been.

“I’m pleased I got to use right words with the right people.

“It’s not often in life you are in a position to talk to the people who do make a difference.”