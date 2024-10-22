'Nothing more than they deserve' - Scarborough Sports Village rated ‘excellent’ for service quality
And bosses say it’s “nothing more than the centre and the team deserved”.
The facility, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, underwent a one-day Quest assessment.
Quest is a continuous improvement tool for leisure facilities and sports development teams, and is managed by Right Directions on behalf of Sport England.
Scarborough Sports Village achieved an ‘excellent’ banding score, attained by less than a quarter of Quest-registered centres across the country.
A popular venue with people of all ages and interests, the Ashburn Road site scored highly in many areas within the mystery visit and formal assessment elements.
These included tackling inequalities, managing the team, operational management, environmental management and customer journey.
The report also praised the centre’s friendly and helpful colleagues, inclusive activities and the large range of fitness classes.
Scarborough Sports Village’s state-of-the-art facilities include a 60-station gym, group exercise studios, 25m swimming pool, sports hall, 3G football pitch and multi-use games area.
Everyone Active’s general manager, Rachael Barnes, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the Quest assessment and believe it is nothing more than the centre and its team deserve.
“The Quest scheme is very customer focused and as such, quality facilities alone will not result in a ‘excellent’ banding being secured.
“This is only achieved through a strong team of colleagues delivering consistently high standards of customer service to the local community they serve.”