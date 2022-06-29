Number of Covid cases are rising in both the East Riding and Hull, new figures show

Covid-19 cases in the East Riding rose by 24.4 per cent, up by 111 to 566 in the seven days to Wednesday, June 22.

Cases in the East Riding rose by 24.4 per cent, up by 111 to 566 during the same period.

It comes as the total number of coronavirus cases in Hull since the start of the pandemic stood at 91,749 as of Sunday, June 26, with 5,916 of those reinfections.

The East Riding’s total now stands at 109,071 and 5,600 of those getting ill have had the virus before.

The seven-day rolling infection rate stood at 115 cases per 100,000 people in Hull and 164.9 in the East Riding up to Wednesday, June 22.

Government figures come from the amount of people testing positive for coronavirus in a given week meaning cases in those who have not reported results go uncounted.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) Coronavirus Infection Survey estimates more than one in 50 people in Hull tested positive in the week up to Sunday, June 18.

The equivalent estimate for the East Riding was 2.8 per cent of the population.

A total of 101,157 people tested positive for coronavirus in England in that week, a weekly increase of 25,602 or 33.9 per cent.

The number of coronavirus patients in Hull hospitals stood at 81 as of Monday, June 27, according to NHS figures, with two of those in intensive care.

The hardest hit part of Hull by case rate was Bricknell East with 228.6, up from 114.3 in a week.

A total of nine new cases were recorded there in the week up to Wednesday, June 22, doubling in a week to 18.

Bransholme West was the second hardest hit with a case rate of 224.4, up from 84.2, with 10 new cases recorded in a week, up by 166.7 per cent to 16.

The amount of cases in Haworth Park rose by 22.2 per cent, two, to 11, with the case rate climbing from 183.1 to 223.8.

The part of Hull with the lowest infection rate was Bilton Grange, where total cases were so low that no data is recorded.

Southcoates East had a rate of 36.2 cases per 100,000, down from 48.2, with the weekly totalling dropping by one to three.

Orchard Park’s case total stayed at four and its case rate remained the same at 48.4.

South Cave, Newbald and Little Weighton was the worst affected part of the East Riding with cases rising from five to 19 in the same period.

The case rate jumped from 67.8 to 257.7.

Cases in Brough rose by 19 to 31 and the infection rate increased from 88.4 to 228.5.

Willerby’s case rate and infections total remained static at 214.2 and 16 respectively.

Gilberdyke and North Cave recorded no data up to Wednesday, June 22, making it the part of the East Riding least affected by coronavirus.

Infections were rising the previous week with 11 recorded and a rate of 138.2.

North Ferriby and Swanland recorded 10 less cases in a week, falling to four, with its rate dropping from 175 to 50.