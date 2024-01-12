Nunnington Hall, in Ryedale, is set to showcase a new exhibition from East Riding Artists
With climate change high on the world-wide agenda and evidence of nature’s fragility everywhere we turn, few would question that our Earth is changing dramatically and, in some cases, irrevocably.
Yorkshire in particular features some of the most stunning – and potentially vulnerable - landscapes in the UK and it’s with this in mind that East Riding
Artists are working in conjunction with Nunnington Hall to present a 10-week exhibition called ‘From the Earth’, a celebration of our strong relationship with nature both in the UK and across the globe.
From the rugged cliffs and sandy beaches of its extensive coastline and the rolling hills of the Wolds, to the bleak, open North York moors and picturesque Dales, Yorkshire contains a rich and varied menu of nature at its best and most resilient.
Featuring the work of painters, potters, and creatives, ‘From the Earth’ celebrates everything natural, from the power of the sea and the breath-taking beauty of our landscapes to the food we grow and the flowers we cultivate, demonstrating that there is still a great deal to celebrate in our ever-changing world.
The exhibition will take place at Nunnington Hall from Saturday, March 23, until Sunday, May 14.
East Riding Artists (ERA) is a growing and vibrant platform for painters, ceramicists, jewellery-makers, sculptors and mixed-media creators who live and work in Yorkshire.
Stretching from Bridlington to Spurn Point on the east, Stamford Bridge to the west and down as far as Howden and Goole at the end of the Humber estuary, this vast area covers 950 square miles of coastline, Wolds and market towns which are a constant source of inspiration.