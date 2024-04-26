NYMR’s Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton to feature in season 2 of The Big Steam Adventure on Channel 5

Piglet, John and Peter on Shamrock Steam Launch

​After their epic trip from London to Scotland on The Big Steam Adventure in 2023, the trio are back for a second series on Channel 5 which starts at 8pm on Friday May 3.

​This time the trio will explore the Lake District, The Highlands, Dorset and the Isle of Wight, getting around using only the power of steam.

Viewers will see them ride in everything from luxury miniature steam trains, complete with afternoon tea, to bone-shattering steam vans with no seats.

Piglet, John and Peter on side of Mini Foden 2

​Paul Middleton is director of mechanical engineering at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and has starred in a number of hit tv shows including The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard.

Mr Middleton said, “It was great to be back with the team again for another series of laughs and steam adventures.

“Of course there were trials and tribulations along the way but that’s all part of the fun of it.

“Learning the history of the machines we were travelling on is always fascinating and to see some stunning scenery at the same time is an added bonus.

Paul 'Piglet' Middleton

“We can’t wait to see what everyone thinks of our next Big Steam Adventure.”

Adult All Line All Day tickets for NYMR cost £49.50, and are automatically converted to a 12-month Annual Pass, Kids Go Free (aged 0-15).

To find out more about The Big Steam Adventure, visit www.nymr.co.uk/the-big-steam-adventure-series-two

To book tickets visit www.nymr.co.uk/book-tickets.