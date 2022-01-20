Obituary: Tributes are paid to well known Bridlington man Graham Martin

Graham Martin passed away a month before his 95th birthday.

Graham Martin recently passed away just a month before his 95th birthday.

Graham had been company secretary and chief accountant for Crossbone Fertilisers on Pinfold Lane, secretary of one of the town centre churches, and regular local preacher and service leader at a number of others.

The Martin name was probably most well-known in Bridlington for the family shoe shop business, Cast and Martin, trading for many years in Bridge Street and King Street.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Martin passed away a month before his 95th birthday.

He attended Bridlington School from 1938 to late 1942 where he won several prizes for English essay-writing.

Upon demobilisation from National Service and several years of adult study he qualified for membership of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and followed his career at Crossbone.

As a teenager he joined the Bridlington Crusader Union Class – an interchurch youth organisation.

The class had full run of two converted houses in Clarence Avenue – devoted to model aircraft manufacture, billiards, table tennis, and Bible study.

He met his wife here.

Nancy was daughter to Class Leader, Richard Turner – the ‘R’ of R & J Turner with nurseries on Bempton Lane, Marton Road, and behind the shop at 98 Quay Road.

Graham trained as a Methodist Local Preacher – serving on the Service Plan for Bridlington and East Riding villages.

Together with his father-in-law, Graham then helped lead Princess Hall Evangelical Free Church.

The hall became something of a spawning ground for a number who were later to play a part in different denominations of the church nationally.

In 1990, however, the building was compulsorily purchased to make way for the Chapel Street Shopping Centre (The Promenades).

At this point Graham and his wife Nancy joined Cornerstone Church (formerly Bridlington Gospel Hall) on St John’s Walk – both playing an active part.

Graham conducted services until his late 80s – widely respected for an enquiring mind and wise observation.

Following the death of his wife in 2011, Graham lived alone at their home in Queensgate up to his 93rd year.

In spring 2020 he became a resident at Foresters Lodge Care Home on St John’s Avenue where he regularly expressed thanks for the endearing positive and caring attitude of the staff.

Graham leaves four children, nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

A Service of Thanksgiving, following burial at Bridlington Cemetery, will be held at Cornerstone Church, St John’s Walk, at 2pm on Friday, January 28 – the date that would have been his 95th birthday.