Fire crews were called to the incidents on Tuesday afternoon

On arrival at the property, located on Swan Hill Road in Scarborough, crews confirmed a fire had occurred and was now out, but heavy smoke logging remained throughout the whole flat.

Crews remained in attendance for some time, clearing smoke with a ventilation fan and liaising with occupier.

An ambulance requested for occupier due to indications of smoke inhalation.

Crew also used a thermal image camera to ensure fire fully extinguished.

Later in the day, at 8.16pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire to a pay and display machine in a car park at Harwood Dale.

The fire was out on arrival, crews inspected only.