Occupier treated for smoke inhalation after flat fire in Scarborough

Firefighters from Scarborough attended a domestic property at 3.28pm on Tuesday (March 12) following a report of a fire inside.
By Louise French
Published 13th Mar 2024, 08:27 GMT
Fire crews were called to the incidents on Tuesday afternoonFire crews were called to the incidents on Tuesday afternoon
Fire crews were called to the incidents on Tuesday afternoon

On arrival at the property, located on Swan Hill Road in Scarborough, crews confirmed a fire had occurred and was now out, but heavy smoke logging remained throughout the whole flat.

Crews remained in attendance for some time, clearing smoke with a ventilation fan and liaising with occupier.

An ambulance requested for occupier due to indications of smoke inhalation.

Crew also used a thermal image camera to ensure fire fully extinguished.

Later in the day, at 8.16pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire to a pay and display machine in a car park at Harwood Dale.

The fire was out on arrival, crews inspected only.

The cause was deliberate.

