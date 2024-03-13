Occupier treated for smoke inhalation after flat fire in Scarborough
On arrival at the property, located on Swan Hill Road in Scarborough, crews confirmed a fire had occurred and was now out, but heavy smoke logging remained throughout the whole flat.
Crews remained in attendance for some time, clearing smoke with a ventilation fan and liaising with occupier.
An ambulance requested for occupier due to indications of smoke inhalation.
Crew also used a thermal image camera to ensure fire fully extinguished.
Later in the day, at 8.16pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire to a pay and display machine in a car park at Harwood Dale.
The fire was out on arrival, crews inspected only.
The cause was deliberate.