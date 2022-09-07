Odyssey’s huge Trojan Horse will be on show at Bridlington Spa in October

The Trojan Horse will be on show to visitors, free of charge, at Bridlington Spa on Friday, October 7 (1pm to 4pm); Saturday, October 8 (10am and 6pm) and Sunday, October 9 (10am to 4pm).

The new instalment, supported by the Yorkshire Coast BID, tells the tale of how for over a decade, The Trojan Wars raged on, bringing with it unbearable conflict.

This October, people will have the chance to visit the beast as it takes shape on the Yorkshire Coast.

The Trojan Horse uses over 1km of cardboard, weighing in at 300kg in total all of which will be used and recycled for future episodes of the project, ensuring no materials go to waste.

It will be on show to visitors, free of charge, at Bridlington Spa on Friday, October 7 (1pm to 4pm); Saturday, October 8 (10am and 6pm) and Sunday, October 9 (10am to 4pm).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to The Trojan Horse, on both Saturday and Sunday, visitors can get involved in a number of activities such as stalls and demonstrations, film showings, face painting and on Sunday afternoon an amazing live performance from local Yorkshire band, Raven, who have composed some of the music specifically for the Odyssey adventure.

Visitors will also get chance to chat to Animated Objects on the construction of the sculpture, as they will be delivering talks and Q&As for budding young engineers across the weekend.

Lee Threadgold from Animated Objects said: “The creation of The Trojan Horse has been an unforgettable and life-changing experience, we have loved every single second of it. We hope it will inspire young people to explore how engineering, maths, design, and large-scale art can be combined to create wonders of their own.”

Speaking on the involvement of the Yorkshire Coast Bid, Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive added: “We are over the moon to be involved in yet another amazing project with Animated Objects.