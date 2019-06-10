Offensive, right-wing graffiti and leaflets found in Sleights, near Whitby, during the week commemorating D-Day 75

Two buildings in a village near Whitby have been vandalised with offensive, right-wing messages during the week commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Two buildings in a village near Whitby have been vandalised with offensive, right-wing messages during the week commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Since Thursday June 6, police have received reports of swastika graffiti being painted on Sleights village hall and cricket pavilion.

Officers have also received at least six reports of leaflets containing offensive messages being left on vehicles or pinned to trees around the village.

These contain messages against migrants as well as people from the LGBT community.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who has any information about who is responsible is asked to contact Whitby police on 101 quoting incident number 12190102497.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.