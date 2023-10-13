Officers in Scarborough join up with Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Restart A Heart Day

Officers from across Scarborough and Eastfield will be taking part in #RestartaHeart day next week.

#RestartaHeart day takes place on Monday, October 16 and it allows life-saving CPR to be taught across schools.

Less than one in 10 people in the UK survive a cardiac arrest but thousands more lives could be saved if witnesses start CPR immediately.

Chances of survival drop 10% a minute if CPR is not started when someone has had a cardiac arrest, but a patient’s chance of survival dramatically increases if #CPR can begin before the ambulance service arrives on scene, according to North Yorkshire Police.

Officers will be visiting schools which have signed up to the Yorkshire Ambulance scheme and they will be joining in with educating students about CPR and potentially saving a life.

PCSO Donna Switzer-Green from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team said "This is my fourth year of being involved with the Restart a Heart education in schools. It is a valuable life lesson and along with my colleagues. we enjoy the community working with young people."

This year marks the 10th year which the Restart a Heart scheme has been running in Yorkshire.