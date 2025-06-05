Official launch weekend for Forge Valley Roasters - Brew Bar in Scarborough

The new Fore Valley Roasters- Brew Bar on Huntriss Row

Scarborough’s independent business scene has a fresh new addition with Forge Valley Roasters – Brew Bar hosting a launch event for their new venue on Huntriss Row this weekend.

The launch event, which runs from Friday June 6 to Sunday June 8, will see the debut of Forge Valley Roasters signature Moors Blend, a special release created in partnership with the North York Moors Trust.

In a meaningful show of support for the local environment, 10% of all Moors Blend coffee bean sales will go directly to the Trust, which will also be present on-site throughout Saturday, offering information and raising awareness of the Trust’s conservation work.

Behind Forge Valley Roasters are husband and wife team Chris and Tash Brett who said: “We're really passionate about bringing high-quality coffee and a unique experience to Scarborough, and we believe our opening and special launch weekend will be a great addition to the local independent business scene.

10% of profits from the new signature blend will go to the North York Moors Trust

The Brew Bar launch also unveils a brand-new menu curated by resident chef Carlos Martinez, who will be bringing a range of exciting brunch and lunch specials, all made to order in-house from local ingredients and served alongside Forge Valley Roasters’ signature bakes.

Forge Valley Roasters first began as a micro-roastery dedicated to traceable sourcing and small-batch roasting. The team has since built a reputation for excellence among local cafés and home brewers alike. With the opening of the Brew Bar, they hope to deliver the same passion and quality directly to Scarborough town centre — one cup at a time.

More information can be found at www.forgevalleyroasters.com.