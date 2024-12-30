Offshore wind farms Sofia and Dogger Bank extend support for Whitby Lobster Hatchery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Offshore wind farms Sofia and Dogger Bank have committed to increasing and extending their support for the North Sea Conservation charity with a new £50,000 donation paid jointly by the two wind farms.

North Sea Conservation operates Whitby Lobster Hatchery, a project that is currently in the process of releasing 100,000 juvenile lobsters into the North Sea.

The project is committed to ensuring the seas are sustainable and rich in diversity for years to come, providing invaluable stocks of crustaceans for the local fishing industry, thereby safeguarding the region’s primary economy while improving marine biodiversity.

This latest sponsorship will provide new premises for North Sea Conservation, including research space, which will enable the development of future projects including an improvement in research potential.

Whitby Lobster Hatchery - juvenile release at Runswick Bay.

Support from the wind farm projects goes directly towards the work of the hatchery helping the project to deliver on its key aims of conservation, education and research.

Whitby Lobster Hatchery General Manager, Joe Redfern said: “We have always had high ambitions from the impact our project can have on the marine environment.

"The support we have received from both offshore projects has been a huge help in starting to realise those ambitions.

"We are really grateful for their support and are glad to be working with them into the future.”

As well as helping with the hatchery equipment, the support from the two offshore wind farms will assist the charity’s ambitious endeavours to release 100,000 lobsters each year.

By rearing lobster larvae in the hatchery, the charity will dramatically boost the lobsters’ chance of survival.

The conservation charity has high ambitions to ensure the protection and conservation of lobster populations in the region and help ensure the future of our fishing fleets.

Matthew Swanwick, Sofia’s Project Director said: “Each year, wind farm projects operated by RWE invest more than £5m into community funds.

"Our approach is holistic and inclusive.

"We provide funding which enhances community services, boosts tourism, creates training grants for young people with the support offered both holistic and inclusive.

“One of our key priorities of our Sofia project development fund is to support sustainability and promote responsible stewardship of the environment.

"We see enormous value in the work of the Whitby Lobster Hatchery and are proud to be one of their sponsors.”

The Sofia Wind Farm, currently under construction on Dogger Bank, 195 km from the nearest point on the UK’s north east coast, will comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa 14 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbines.

Upon its commissioning in 2026, the Sofia project will have a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts, enough to power the equivalent of 1.2m typical UK homes.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm Lead Offshore Consents Manager, Elizabeth Reynolds, said: “It’s been our great privilege to see this education and conservation project grow since we started working with them a number of years ago.

“The organisation is already achieving impressive results for both its work releasing juvenile lobsters, and its local engagement and education outreach.

“This further investment aims to help the organisation to secure its long-term growth and sustainability and builds on the legacy we’ve created through investment in our key communities.”

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when complete.