Oh Boyes! Elaine Truman’s 50th season dressing Scarborough store for Christmas

Boyes window dresser Elaine Truman has created a fabulous festive party complete with glitterball to adorn its Christmas window this year.

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:03 pm

Elaine retired earlier this year but returned to decorate the display. She said: “Boyes hasn’t always had an animated window, but there has always been a grotto.

“The early animated windows were built by a team of joiners out of hardboard and used bicycle chains.

“It’s a bit of nicety for the town and brings a lot of pleasure to a lot of people”

Boyes managing director Chris Golder said: “ Everyone looks forward to what we’re going to do.

“Everyone expects Boyes to do a Christmas window. This year our Christmas Grotto is back, the parade was back and of course, Santa is back!”

“Last year’s display was socially distanced with masks on the reindeer, so this year we decided to have a party theme, with all the characters having a party in the window.”

1. Boyes Christmas Window

Boyes looking festive

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Boyes Christmas Window

Close up of the 2021 party theme

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Boyes Christmas Window

The nativity

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Boyes Christmas Window

The characters even have their own glitter ball

Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough
