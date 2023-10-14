News you can trust since 1882
Oktoberfest: Everything you need to know about tonight's sold out Scarborough Spa event

It's time to grab your lederhosen, Scarborough's biggest Oktoberfest event will be taking place at the Spa for the first time.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
The Scarborough Spa Grand Hall will be transformed into a traditional German beer hall for the day today, Saturday, October 14.

The doors will open at 3pm and the event will run until 10pm.

The day will feature live music from the extremely talented five piece Oompah band 'The Edelweiss All-Stars', as well as a live DJ, for a day of lively Oktoberfest entertainment.

Authentic German beers and food will be available throughout.

Fancy dress is welcome and encouraged!

