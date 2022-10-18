Old Bridlingtonian Club hosts Cambridge Branch reunion at Queens’ College

Retiring branch chairman Mike Davies, new chairman Luke Moreland, and club president Jim Ezard. Photo submitted

22 OBs and guests enjoyed a superb lunch, complemented by fine wines from the college cellar, served in the 15th Century Munro Room.

After lunch, retiring branch chairman Mike Davies proposed the Loyal Toast before investing his successor, Luke Moreland, to serve as chairman for the coming year.

The toast to the club was given by president Jim Ezard in a witty and informative speech.

The new chairman then toasted the school and staff, reflecting as he did so on his own schooldays.

Once the last drops of college port had been drained from the decanters, many of the company crossed the road to the Anchor pub where conversation continued until well into the evening.

The next event in the Old Bridlingtonian Club calendar will be the Annual Reunion weekend at Bridlington, which runs from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4.