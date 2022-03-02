Old Town Gallery’s welcome cash boost for Bridlington RNLI following sales of 2022 calendars
The Bridlington RNLI team has received a welcome boost from the Old Town Gallery.
Martyn Coltman and his team presented a cheque for £301 following the sales of 2022 calendars at the popular gallery.
A RNLI spokesperson said: “Thank you to Martyn Coltman and his team at the Old Town Gallery for the donation of £301 from the sales of 2022 calendars.
“We would also like to thank all the wonderful local photographers who donated their fantastic photos free of charge for the calendars.”
The RNLI is currently looking for extra shop volunteers to join its lifesaving team in Bridlington. Visit tinyurl.com/48sxxapp to find out how to become a volunteer and make a difference.