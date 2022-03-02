Old Town Gallery’s welcome cash boost for Bridlington RNLI following sales of 2022 calendars

Martyn Coltman and his team presented a cheque for £301 to Bridlington RNLI following the sales of 2022 calendars at the Old Town Gallery. Photo courtesy of Bridlingtion RNLI

The Bridlington RNLI team has received a welcome boost from the Old Town Gallery.

Martyn Coltman and his team presented a cheque for £301 following the sales of 2022 calendars at the popular gallery.

A RNLI spokesperson said: “Thank you to Martyn Coltman and his team at the Old Town Gallery for the donation of £301 from the sales of 2022 calendars.

“We would also like to thank all the wonderful local photographers who donated their fantastic photos free of charge for the calendars.”