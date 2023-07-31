News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Older man assaulted by two teenage boys while walking on Coach Road, Sleights, near Whitby

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for infomation after an older man was assaulted by two boys who threw an object at him whilst he was walking on Coach Road, Sleights.
By Louise Perrin
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:35 BST

The incident occurred at around 8:10pm on Friday July 21 and police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Read More
Whitby man who injured grandparents in vicious attack given hospital order

In particular, they are appealing for information about the identification of the two younger males involved in the incident.

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Sleights on July 21.Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Sleights on July 21.
Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Sleights on July 21.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boy One is described as being around 15 years old, tall, dark crewcut hair, dressed in a bright blue hoodie.

Boy Two is described as being around 14 years old, blonde hair, dressed in a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Bethany Thompson.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230136019.

Related topics:North Yorkshire Police