Older man assaulted by two teenage boys while walking on Coach Road, Sleights, near Whitby

The incident occurred at around 8:10pm on Friday July 21 and police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about the identification of the two younger males involved in the incident.

Boy One is described as being around 15 years old, tall, dark crewcut hair, dressed in a bright blue hoodie.

Boy Two is described as being around 14 years old, blonde hair, dressed in a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Bethany Thompson.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

