Oldest surviving 'Nagar' of Runswick Bay, near Whitby, celebrates her 90th birthday

A Runswick Bay woman thought to be the oldest surviving Nagar has celebrated her 90th birthday,
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

Jean was born in 1933 in Ivy Cottage in the seaside village.

A book written by Jazza Johnson, The Nagars of Runswick Bay, tells the story of those born down in the Bay and who were referred to as Nagars which is thought to be a Viking term.

Jean's family is mentioned in the book, being closely linked to the sea as fishers and in the RNLI crews.

Jean Malcolmson.Jean Malcolmson.
There are still a few slightly younger Nagars in the village and beyond.

The photo of Jean was taken as she celebrated her 90th birthday in Jubilee House, Whitby.

Her friend and neighbour William McCutcheon said: “The staff there were fantastic and put on a birthday tea that was shared with the other residents.

"Some of Jean's family, friends and neighbours visited her throughout the day and she received many cards and gifts too.”

