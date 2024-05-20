One of the best wildlife watching spectacles in Yorkshire - Puffin Festival returns to Flamborough

There's a chance to meet mascot Cliff the Puffin. Photo courtesy of Bren O'Hara

Visitors will flock to celebrate puffins during Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's annual festival at Flamborough

Next month sees the return of the Yorkshire Puffin Festival to Flamborough.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) is holding its fifth annual puffin festival on Flamborough Cliffs on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 - packed with a weekend of activities to celebrate and help protect one of the nation’s best-loved seabirds.

Visitors can enjoy:

People will be able to get crafty at the puffin Festival. Photo: Bren O'Hara

•Peering at colourful puffins from the clifftop.

•Boat trips by traditional fishing coble to watch seabirds from a different angle.

•A craftivism art mural using marine plastic litter collected from Yorkshire’s beaches.

•Create a collage puffin, gannet or shag using recycled materials to hang in your window.

•Storytelling with Mud Pie Arts about Perry the puffin and his friends.

•A magical guided walk at dusk.

•Have a go at the marine litter game, explore what wildlife can be found on the strandline tray, and pick yourself up some puffin and coastal-themed gifts.

•Meeting Cliff – the giant cuddly puffin mascot!

David Craven, east regional manager for YWT, said: “Watching puffins at Flamborough is one of the best wildlife watching spectacles in Yorkshire.

"They’re such characterful birds with their bright beaks and tuxedo-like markings, whizzing to and from the cliffs, and spotting them is an experience that delights so many people.

"These wonderful birds need our help, through protection of their fishing grounds and food supply to their fragile marine habitat, so we’ll be helping people to find out more over the weekend too.”

A YWT spokesperson added: “After spending winter out at sea, puffins are returning to their summer breeding grounds on Yorkshire’s coast.

"Our Flamborough Cliffs nature reserve is one of the few places you can see puffins on the UK mainland. So, join us for the first weekend in June when we’ll be celebrating the return of Yorkshire’s colourful clifftop characters.

"With unmissable wildlife watching boat trips, guided walks and other family friendly wildlife activities, Yorkshire Puffin Festival is the best way to get your wild summer off to a flying start!

"There’s a unique opportunity to sail aboard a traditional coble boat for an hour to spot seals, dolphins and Yorkshire's spectacular seabirds."