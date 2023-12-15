One-way trial road fully reopens to help motorists in flood-hit Malton

Measures to mitigate disruption in one of the worst hit areas for flooding in North Yorkshire have been introduced as the situation across the county continues to be closely monitored.

Flooding is still affecting parts of the county, including Norton and Malton, following torrential downpours in the past week. Pictured is flooding alongside Norton Road yesterday, Thursday, December 14.

North Yorkshire Council has taken action in the Norton and Malton area following prolonged rainfall that has required County Bridge, which links the two towns, to be closed since Friday, December 8.

Highways officers have now announced that a one-way trial on Norton Road has been temporarily removed as of last night (Thursday, December 14) to allow two-way traffic and ensure that the impact on motorists is minimised.

The council is also dealing with some problems with the road surface at Sheepfoot Hill in Malton. There may be some localised disruption for residents and businesses in the area. The situation is being monitored and further updates will be issued when necessary.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, who also represents the Norton division, said: “A major operation to protect properties and keep people safe is under way, with County Bridge remaining closed and 24 pumps operational right now.

“While this is essential, it has also led to significant disruption. With the bridge closure expected to last several more days, we’re taking steps to minimise the impacts on the community.

“We’re taking a common-sense approach to return Norton Road to a two-way traffic flow. This involves the removal of several concrete blocks, which will take place overnight.

“We have also introduced temporary traffic lights at a key junction on Scarborough Road to make this more efficient. These were installed this afternoon and are now operational.

“These key steps will be very welcome and help people get around the town as easily as possible in these difficult circumstances. I thank all the teams on the ground for their sterling efforts, and the public for their understanding.”

The return to two-way traffic flows on Norton Road is expected to remain in place until the New Year. Diversion signs will direct motorists accessing other parts of Norton via Welham Hill, Cordike Lane and then back into Norton along the B1248 or Langton Road.

Elsewhere in the county, a series of bridges and roads remain closed mainly in the area surrounding Selby, following the heavy rainfall during the past week. Among the closures is the Grade II listed swing bridge in the village of Cawood, which spans the River Ouse.

Routes elsewhere in the county which remain affected following the heavy rainfall in the past week include roads and bridges in Bolton Percy, Buttercrambe, Cawood, and Eggborough as well as Hensall, Kirkby Wharfe, Ozendyke and Ryther.