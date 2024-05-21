Open day to showcase the range of activities on offer at Scarborough MATES
The open day will include demonstrations of the potter’s wheel, mini-lathe (making wooden bowls and acrylic pens), carving using the Dremel, pyrography, scroll saw and 3-D printer, as well as the opportunity to see MATES’ Art Group and Crafternooners at work lacemaking, quilting and book folding.
Two model railway layouts will be up and running, and the Mates Soapbox will be there for people to see ahead of its entry into the Humber Soapbox Derby.
For a small fee people will be able to try their hand at sgraffito (making their own design on a ceramic tile) and there will be two games, made at Mates, for people to try out.
Tea coffee and biscuits will also be available.
MATES Open Day will be held at Unit 8, 66 Londesborough Road, Scarborough from 10.30am until 3pm on Sunday, May 26.
