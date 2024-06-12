Open invitation to Bridlington meeting to boost Neighbourhood Watch in the town
People are encouraged to go along, find out more about Neighbourhood Watch and how they can get involved to help make their communities safer places.
The meeting will be held at Bridlington Spa’s Promenade Suite on Tuesday, June 18, from 6-8pm.
The event has been arranged by Bridlington Neighbourhood Watch and East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s anti-social behaviour team.
The meeting follows the launch of the 'Clear, Hold, Build’ scheme in Bridlington earlier this year which is a multi-agency national partnership approach designed to rescue areas of the country most blighted by organised crime.
Nigel Brignall, manager of the council’s anti-social behaviour team, said: “We really want people to come along to the meeting, get involved and help us drive Neighbourhood Watch forward in Bridlington, contributing towards the Clear, Hold, Build agenda.
“We will support Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators to become local community champions, taking ownership of the areas they live in and make them safer from crime and to report suspected crime with confidence.
“A lot of work has already taken place to deal with those responsible for committing crime and now it is time for Neighbourhood Watch to play a key role in building a better, safer Bridlington.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.