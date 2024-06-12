Open invitation to Bridlington meeting to boost Neighbourhood Watch in the town

An open meeting about the Neighbourhood Watch will take place at Bridlington Spa on June 18.

Residents in Bridlington are being invited to an open meeting to promote and develop Neighbourhood Watch in the town.

People are encouraged to go along, find out more about Neighbourhood Watch and how they can get involved to help make their communities safer places.

The meeting will be held at Bridlington Spa’s Promenade Suite on Tuesday, June 18, from 6-8pm.

The event has been arranged by Bridlington Neighbourhood Watch and East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s anti-social behaviour team.

The meeting follows the launch of the 'Clear, Hold, Build’ scheme in Bridlington earlier this year which is a multi-agency national partnership approach designed to rescue areas of the country most blighted by organised crime.

Nigel Brignall, manager of the council’s anti-social behaviour team, said: “We really want people to come along to the meeting, get involved and help us drive Neighbourhood Watch forward in Bridlington, contributing towards the Clear, Hold, Build agenda.

“We will support Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators to become local community champions, taking ownership of the areas they live in and make them safer from crime and to report suspected crime with confidence.