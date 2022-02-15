Orangery concerts to be held at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this month

Tickets for the Orangery concerts at Sewerby Hall will be available via www.sewerbyhall.co.uk or by calling 01262 673769.

On Sunday, February 20, Pete Jones will be performing at the venue.

Tapping into the essence of the American Songbook, he will be performing famous hits from Frank Sinatra to Nat King Cole to Perry Como, plus songs from the 60s and 70s.

The following week, on Sunday, February 27, A Capella, a four-part harmony chamber choir will be singing a variety of music, from sacred to secular, light classics to folk, madrigals to songs from the shows.

The band are based in the Scarborough area and are delighted to perform to raise funds for charities, to entertain and to enjoy singing without accompaniment.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are delighted to welcome musicians back into the Orangery this month. The performances are sure to entertain audiences of all ages.”