Orchard Lodge restaurant near Scarborough raises £350 for National Coastwatch in celebration of North Sea

Orchard Lodge Wolds Restaurant and Accommodation successfully raised £350 for the National Coastwatch in Filey from its recent Celebration of the North Sea event.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent event brought the community together to celebrate the beauty and importance of safety in the Filey Bay while supporting a vital cause.

The funds raised will contribute to the National Coastwatch’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our coastline and its visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event featured a raffle with generous prizes donated by several local businesses, showcasing the spirit of community support.

A £350 cheque raised from Orchard Lodge's Celebration of the North Sea event, is presented to NCI in Filey.

Andrew Jenkins, co-owner of Orchard Lodge, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended the event and contributed to this important cause.

“The support from our local businesses was invaluable and it’s heartwarming to see our community come together for such a worthy cause.”

Thanks to the following businesses for their raffle prize donations:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lighthouse Tearoom; Born 2 Travel Filey; 5leys Holiday Accommodation; Humble Bee Farm (glamping accommodation); SEA LIFE Scarborough; Wolds Restaurant.

Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge, Flixton.

The event not only raised funds but also fostered a sense of community and awareness about the significance of coastal safety.

People who attended enjoyed an evening filled with local seafood flavours, camaraderie and a shared commitment to protecting the North Sea.

For more information about Orchard Lodge and upcoming events, visit www.orchard-lodge.com or cas 01723 890202.