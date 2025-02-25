Orchard Lodge restaurant near Scarborough raises £350 for National Coastwatch in celebration of North Sea
The recent event brought the community together to celebrate the beauty and importance of safety in the Filey Bay while supporting a vital cause.
The funds raised will contribute to the National Coastwatch’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our coastline and its visitors.
The event featured a raffle with generous prizes donated by several local businesses, showcasing the spirit of community support.
Andrew Jenkins, co-owner of Orchard Lodge, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended the event and contributed to this important cause.
“The support from our local businesses was invaluable and it’s heartwarming to see our community come together for such a worthy cause.”
Thanks to the following businesses for their raffle prize donations:
The Lighthouse Tearoom; Born 2 Travel Filey; 5leys Holiday Accommodation; Humble Bee Farm (glamping accommodation); SEA LIFE Scarborough; Wolds Restaurant.
The event not only raised funds but also fostered a sense of community and awareness about the significance of coastal safety.
People who attended enjoyed an evening filled with local seafood flavours, camaraderie and a shared commitment to protecting the North Sea.
For more information about Orchard Lodge and upcoming events, visit www.orchard-lodge.com or cas 01723 890202.
