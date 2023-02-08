Organisers delighted with turnout for opening of Beeforth's Hive at Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens

The completion and opening of the new community space, called Beeforth’s Hive, was celebrated at the weekend with an open day including music and poetry.

Gemma Alexander, South Cliff Gardens Engagement Officer, said: "We were blown away by the support shown to the Beeforth’s Hive opening event. It was fantastic to greet so many visitors and finally be able to officially unveil the new community space.

"The event was made extra special with the premier of original music from Sarah Dew and poetry from Charlotte Oliver inspired by the gardens.

The community hub in South Cliff Gardens and the Italian Gardens have opened after being improved as part of a regeneration project.

"Having this indoor base will allow us to extend our activities and events program throughout the seasons and explore new ways of working with the local community, visitors, volunteers and partner organisations as well as providing a suitable place for out dedicated gardening team to operate from.

"We feel so lucky to have such a unique building included in the regeneration program and look forward to exploring its potential."

Since 2021, the gardens have been undergoing a huge revamp following a grant of £4,665,700 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the National Lottery Community Fund, boosted by cash from the South Cliff Community Group and borough council.

The extensive renovations include a fully accessible, yellow pathway running through the gardens, affectionately named The Yellow Brick Road.

They also include a new play area, general refurbishment to signs, railings and footpaths, and repairs and renovations to 13 of the historic shelters. The grade II listed Holbeck clock tower has also been repaired and restored.

The popular Italian Gardens have also reopened after being restored.

Poet Charlotte Oliver has been collecting people’s memories of the gardens on postcards for a project named ‘Dear South Cliff Gardens’, which are on display in the Hive.

The event also featured the premiere of a new piece of music from composer Sarah Dew which was created in collaboration with members of Scarborough’s Young Carers group following a “Wild Walk” through the gardens. A poem by Charlotte Oliver accompanied the music.

Poet Charlotte Oliver in Beeforth's Hive reading the poetry and messages.

