Osgodby man renovates 20 children’s bikes to ensure young people in Eastfield have magical Christmas
An Osgodby man has renovated 20 children’s bikes to ensure young people in Eastfield enjoy a magical Christmas.
Gardener Phil Sutcliffe, 48, working in conjunction with Westway Open Arms, recycled over 40 bikes to create 20 suitable to be given as gifts this Christmas.
Mr Sutcliffe said: “My hobby is to fix-up bikes and make them look brand new.
"I had the idea to do this for children as I couldn’t bear the thought of some not getting a bike for Christmas.
"It’s been challenging working on 40 bikes in order to get down to 20 but worth every minute to put smiles on children and parents faces.
“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who have donated the bikes;
"MyLockUp.Com who gave us a free lock up for two months to store over 45 bikes in order to get where we are today;
“My neighbour, Margaret who gave use of her garage to store the bikes that were being worked on;
“’Bike It Scarborough’ for the 11th hour emergency wheel straightening for free;
"The ladies at the ‘Community Bike Project’ in the old prison for the donation of bikes;
“St. Martin on the Hill Church for their donations of bike safety equipment;
“Holy Nativity Church, Eastfield for donations of helmets;
“Westway Open Arms for supporting me to get the project of the ground;
"And my wife, Lorraine for letting me use the kitchen for two months to work on the bikes in the warm, and for putting up with the smell of Autosol, T- cut and WD40!!