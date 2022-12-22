Osgodby man renovates 20 children’s bikes to ensure young people in Eastfield have magical Christmas

Rev Sam Taylor, Phil Sutcliff and Bernie Brown with the refurbished bikes at Eastfield's Holy Nativity Church

Gardener Phil Sutcliffe, 48, working in conjunction with Westway Open Arms, recycled over 40 bikes to create 20 suitable to be given as gifts this Christmas.

Mr Sutcliffe said: “My hobby is to fix-up bikes and make them look brand new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had the idea to do this for children as I couldn’t bear the thought of some not getting a bike for Christmas.

Phil Sutcliffe has refurbished 20 bikes for local children this Christmas

"It’s been challenging working on 40 bikes in order to get down to 20 but worth every minute to put smiles on children and parents faces.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who have donated the bikes;

Advertisement Hide Ad

"MyLockUp.Com who gave us a free lock up for two months to store over 45 bikes in order to get where we are today;

“My neighbour, Margaret who gave use of her garage to store the bikes that were being worked on;

Advertisement Hide Ad

“’Bike It Scarborough’ for the 11th hour emergency wheel straightening for free;

"The ladies at the ‘Community Bike Project’ in the old prison for the donation of bikes;

Advertisement Hide Ad

“St. Martin on the Hill Church for their donations of bike safety equipment;

“Holy Nativity Church, Eastfield for donations of helmets;

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Westway Open Arms for supporting me to get the project of the ground;