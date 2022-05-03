Outline plans for new 84-room hotel at Bridlington Links Golf Course backed in principle by councillors

East Riding Council’s Planning Committee backed in principle plans for the hotel, at Links Golf Course in Flamborough Road, Sewerby, at a meeting last Thursday (April 28). Artist's impression courtesy of ERYC planning portal

But councillors asked for the plans to come back to ensure enough is done to prevent the area’s heritage coast from being damage, including with landscaping such as tree planting.

Committee chair Cllr Leo Hammond told LDRS after the meeting that councillors supported the hotel to boost local tourism, but they wanted the plans to be right for locals.

It comes as three objections were lodged against the plans over fears it would draw too many tourists to the area and that the hotel would be too big.

Bridlington Civic Society said in its objection the needs of tourism had to be balance against degrading the reasons for attracting holidaymakers.

The Society added it feared the hotel would continue a worrying trend in caravan parks, leisure sites and other tourist destinations in the Flamborough Heritage Coast.

Plans from Pure Leisure Group, which owns the golf course, stated the hotel was designed to not be overbearing, including by keeping its height at one and a half storeys.

The applicants stated its height and design would make it less prominent than some of the buildings of the former Danes Dyke farm which stood on the proposed site.

Plans also stated it filled a 60 hotel room gap the council had identified in a recent Tourism Accomodation Study.

The hotel is designed to host visitors to the golf course as well as weddings and other functions at its club house.

Plans stated it was designed to give the best possible views over the surrounding golf course and coastline.

They include 95 parking spaces for the hotel which is around eight minutes away from Bridlington Railway Station by car and 15 minutes by bike.

Cllr Hammond said the committee’s decision aimed to make sure enough protections would be included in the forthcoming reserve matters plans which deal with design and landscaping.

Councillors backed outline plans, meaning they support the building of a hotel on the site in principle, subject to the applicant providing more details.

The committee chair said: “Councillors want to make sure the landscaping around the building and the design itself is right before we sign the plans off.

“Committee members were happy with the plans in principle but we don’t want the heritage coast to be damaged, the design and landscaping need to be spot on.